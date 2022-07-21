Nagpur: Man suspects youth is in love with his mother, kills him

A man allegedly killed another person after suspecting that the latter was in a relationship with the accused's mother, a Nagpur police official said on Thursday.

Suraj (23) was held for killing Vishal (25) on Wednesday night in Tatoli village, the Bhivapur police station official said.

''Suraj believed Vishal was in a relationship with his mother. He had earlier asked Vishal to stay away from his mother. A murder case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)