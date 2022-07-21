Britain to supply over 1,600 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

Britain will send scores of artillery guns and more than 1,600 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in the latest supply of Western arms to help bolster its defence against Russia, UK defence secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

The uplift comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month promised another 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of military support to Ukraine. ($1 = 0.8366 pounds)

