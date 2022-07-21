UK boosts arms supply to Ukraine with more anti-tank weapons

Left Menu

Britain will send scores of artillery guns and more than 1,600 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in the latest supply of Western arms to help bolster the country's defence against Russia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday. The boost comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month promised another 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of military support, bringing total UK support to Ukraine since the start of the war, which Russia calls a "special operation", to 2.3 billion pounds.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 16:16 IST
Britain will send scores of artillery guns and more than 1,600 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in the latest supply of Western arms to help bolster the country's defence against Russia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

The boost comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month promised another 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of military support, bringing total UK support to Ukraine since the start of the war, which Russia calls a "special operation", to 2.3 billion pounds. "Together with our international partners, we will ensure Ukraine has the tools to defend their country from Putin's illegal invasion," Wallace said in a statement.

Wallace said Britain would also provide counter-battery radar systems, hundreds of drones and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition. The UK has already supplied Ukraine with a range of military equipment including almost 7,000 anti-tank weapons, hundreds of missiles and armoured fighting vehicles, and has also been training Ukrainian soldiers. ($1 = 0.8366 pounds)

