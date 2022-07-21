Left Menu

Pope warns progressive German Catholic movement not to threaten Church unity

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 21-07-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 18:05 IST
Pope warns progressive German Catholic movement not to threaten Church unity
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vatican

Pope Francis said Germany's progressive "Synodal Path", a movement, which aims to give lay members a say in the running of the Catholic Church, lacks the authority to instruct bishops on doctrine or morality and warned of the dangers of splitting the Church.

"It should not be allowed for dioceses to introduce new offices or doctrines that take precedence over agreements of the Universal Church, which would harm the Church community and pose a threat to Church unity," Francis said in a statement issued by the Vatican.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022