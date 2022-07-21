Left Menu

'Vriksh dindi' held in parched Latur; citizens told to plant saplings

PTI | Latur | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A 'vriksh dindi' or a tree procession was held in Maharashtra's Latur district on Thursday to highlight the importance of afforestation to tide over a perennial scarcity of water in the region.

Planting saplings along the river banks will help the district get water for irrigation, said Collector Prithviraj BP.

Students from local colleges and schools, officials and non-governmental organisations took part in the procession, which moved through 14 villages along the banks of Manjara river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

