'Vriksh dindi' held in parched Latur; citizens told to plant saplings

A 'vriksh dindi' or a tree procession was held in Maharashtra's Latur district on Thursday to highlight the importance of afforestation to tide over a perennial scarcity of water in the region.

Planting saplings along the river banks will help the district get water for irrigation, said Collector Prithviraj BP.

Students from local colleges and schools, officials and non-governmental organisations took part in the procession, which moved through 14 villages along the banks of Manjara river.

