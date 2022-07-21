Left Menu

Louisiana judge blocks abortion 'trigger' bans

Louisiana abortion clinics can remain in operation after a judge on Thursday barred the state from enforcing laws banning abortions designed to take effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure nationwide.

Judge Donald Johnson in Baton Rouge issued a preliminary injunction barring the state from enforcing so-called "trigger" laws designed to ban abortions should the Supreme Court ever overturn the 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade ruling, as it did in June.

