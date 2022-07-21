Canada PM Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs 'reckoning' in wake of alleged sex assault

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday Hockey Canada's decision to cease using a reserve fund to settle sexual assault claims was a positive step but that plenty more work needed to done to regain the country's trust. Hockey Canada has been under fire over its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement and this week announced a full governance review and immediate changes to the use of its National Equity Fund.

"It's a step in the right direction but Hockey Canada needs to do an awful lot as an organization to gain back the trust of Canadians," Trudeau said in response to a question during an unrelated news conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia. "Their behavior over these past years and indeed over these past months has been not worthy of an organization that embodies so many hopes and dreams for young Canadians, of boys and girls, for sport, for healthy living."

The comments by Trudeau came two days after he condemned the national governing body over its use of the multimillion-dollar fund that was financed by registration fees of players across the hockey-loving country. In April, a woman filed a lawsuit in which she alleged that she was sexually assaulted in a London, Ontario, hotel room by eight hockey players following a Hockey Canada golf and gala event in 2018.

Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit in May. The allegations against the unnamed players of the country's 2018 world junior team have not been proved in court. London police said this week that due to significant public interest they would hold an internal review of their eight-month investigation into the allegations which concluded in February 2019 with no criminal charges being laid.

The Canadian federal government has since frozen funding to Hockey Canada over its handling of the alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement, while a number of sponsors have paused their relationship with the organization. Hockey Canada said that following the governance review it will take any additional steps that are recommended.

Should the review determine that a fund to support victims of sexual assault is required, it will ensure all claims are subject to the approval of an independent third party. "There needs to be real reckoning with the kind of behavior that we saw from that organization and the willful blindness to something that other organizations have been faced with, struggled with, but made good decisions around as opposed to what Hockey Canada has been doing," said Trudeau.

"So I think there's a lot more that Hockey Canada is going to have to do before Canadian parents like me start trusting them."

