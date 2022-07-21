Italy's national election to be held on Sept. 25 - sources
Italy's national election will be held on Sept. 25, government source told Reuters on Thursday. Earlier, President Sergio Mattarella announced he had dissolved parliament and that elections would have to be held within 70 days. Sept. 25 is the last Sunday before that deadline expires. Italy traditionally votes on a Sunday.
