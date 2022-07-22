Left Menu

Israeli attack on Syria's Damascus kills three -Syrian state media

Updated: 22-07-2022 04:33 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 04:33 IST
Israeli attack on Syria's Damascus kills three -Syrian state media

An Israeli attack on Syria's capital, Damascus, has killed three soldiers and injured seven others, Syrian state media said early on Friday, citing a military statement.

Syrian air defences have intercepted missiles launched from the Golan Heights attacking points in the vicinity of Damascus and managed to down some of them, the statement added. The attack also caused material damage, the statement said, without clarifying.

