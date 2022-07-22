Left Menu

Japan regulators approve Fukushima water release into sea -Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-07-2022 08:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 08:34 IST
Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a plan to release water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean, Kyodo reported on Friday.

The regulators deemed the release of the water, which is treated but contains traces of tritium, as safe, the report said.

The water was used to cool the reactors in the aftermath of the Fukushima Dai-ichi Power Plant nuclear disaster in 2011 and is now stored within the grounds of the power plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

