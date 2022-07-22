Left Menu

Heavy gunfire heard at main Mali military base

After the gunfire died down, helicopters could be heard circling above the base in the town of Kati, the Reuters reporter said. The military junta ruling Mali came to power in a 2020 coup that started as a mutiny at the same Kati base.

Reuters | Kati | Updated: 22-07-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 12:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ivory Coast

Heavy gunfire was heard at around 5 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Friday at the main military base outside Mali's capital Bamako before easing after about an hour, a Reuters reporter said. After the gunfire died down, helicopters could be heard circling above the base in the town of Kati, the Reuters reporter said.

The military junta ruling Mali came to power in a 2020 coup that started as a mutiny at the same Kati base.

