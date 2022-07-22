Man dies after being released from police custody in Kerala, relatives allege torture

A 42-year-old man, who was taken into police custody in connection with a road accident, died in nearby Vadakara, police said on Friday.

Relatives of the deceased alleged that he was tortured by the police during questioning, which led to his death.

According to sources, P P Sajeevan, and two of his friends were detained by Vadakara police for causing a public nuisance on the road on Thursday. Sajeevan and his friends reportedly had an altercation with a person, after their car was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Theruvath near Vadakara on Thursday night. Police reached the spot and took the trio into custody. The police have refuted the allegation of custodial death, saying Sajeevan had suffered a heart attack.

''He and his friends and their car were brought to the station around midnight. They were drunk and one could not even stand up. A case was registered for drunken driving and they were released without allowing them to drive.'' Vatakara SHO, Vijeesh, said.

On the way home, Sajeevan had experienced some health issues, police claimed, adding that he was then rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.

Sajeevan had suffered a massive cardiac arrest, the SHO quoted the government doctor as saying.

