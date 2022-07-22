Left Menu

Telangana to hold exhibitions for innovators in districts on Aug 15

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao on Friday launched the poster of the Intinta Innovator Exhibition 2022 along with 10 Rural Innovators. The program aims to scout for individuals who devised innovative solutions for problems they identified in society and enable them to exhibit their innovations to respective District Collectors on August 15 as a part of Independence Day celebrations, an official release said. To promote innovation and creativity in the state of Telangana, all 33 districts of the state will be simultaneously organizing an exhibition of innovation during Independence Day celebrations in their respective districts.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao on Friday launched the poster of "Intinta Innovator Exhibition 2022" along with 10 Rural Innovators.

The program aims to scout for individuals who devised innovative solutions for problems they identified in society and enable them to exhibit their innovations to respective District Collectors on August 15 as a part of Independence Day celebrations, an official release said.

"To promote innovation and creativity in the state of Telangana, all 33 districts of the state will be simultaneously organizing an exhibition of innovation during Independence Day celebrations in their respective districts. This exhibition would be part of the larger district-level Independence Day celebrations and aims to be a connection between citizens and innovators," it said.

Innovators from all sectors and categories are encouraged to take part in the exhibition. Individuals irrespective of demography and geography are also encouraged to apply for it, the release added.

