PMK urges TN to observe British engineer's birth anniversary as state event

The PMK on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to observe the birth anniversary of 19th century British irrigation engineer, Sir Arthur Thomas Cotton as a state event. Recalling the pioneering initiatives of Cotton in the Cauvery delta areas, which includes installation of scouring sluices to prevent accumulation of silt in Kallanai, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss hailed the British engineer as father of Indian water management. According to the Britannica, Sir Arthur Thomas Cotton (1803-1899) was a ''British irrigation engineer whose projects averted famines and stimulated the economy of southern India.'' Anbumani, a Rajya Sabha MP, said that both the Mettur and Mullaiperiyar reservoir projects were brought to fruition due to Cotton's visionary draft proposals and initiatives.

Hence, Cotton's birth anniversary on May 15 should be observed as a state event, the PMK leader urged the government. Also, the anniversary day should be declared as 'Water Management Day'. A 'Manimandapam' (Memorial) should be built in his honour. A museum should also be set up and his biography should form part of the state textbooks.

