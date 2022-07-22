Rs 1L reward announced on former UP MLA's absconding son facing gang-rape, cheating charges

Left Menu

A reward of Rs one lakh has been announced on a former Uttar Pradesh MLAs son who is facing charges of gang-rape and cheating, a senior police officer said on Friday.Vishnu Mishra, son of former MLA Vijay Mishra from Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi, has been absconding since August 2020, the officer said.The police has already issued a look out circular against Vishnu since September 2020 so that he cannot escape abroad, officials said.Superintendent of Police Bhadohi Anil Kumar said Vishnu is facing charges of serious offenses like gang rape and cheating.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:15 IST
A reward of Rs one lakh has been announced on a former Uttar Pradesh MLA's son who is facing charges of gang-rape and cheating, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Vishnu Mishra, son of former MLA Vijay Mishra from Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi, has been absconding since August 2020, the officer said.

The police has already issued a look out circular against Vishnu since September 2020 so that he cannot escape abroad, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (Bhadohi) Anil Kumar said Vishnu is facing charges of serious offenses like gang rape and cheating. A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced earlier but now it has been increased to Rs one lakh, he said.

Additional Director General of Police of Varanasi Zone has increased the cash reward announced earlier against Vishnu who is absconding for a long time on charges registered against him at the Gopiganj police station, Kumar said.

According to police, four-time former MLA Vijay Mishra had been booked after his relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari levelled charges of grabbing property, cheating and threatening to kill him. On August 14, 2020, the police arrested Mishra from Agar district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Vijay is currently lodged in Agra Jail and in this case, his wife Ram Lalli Mishra has taken bail from the high court.

