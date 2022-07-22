Left Menu

Kremlin: Russia's Shoigu to sign grain deal in Turkey

But Russian state news agency TASS, citing an unnamed source, reported that three Ukrainian ports including the country's biggest export hub Odesa would be reopened. Diplomats said last week details of the plan included Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships through mined waters, with Turkey overseeing inspections of ships to allay Russian concerns that shipments might be used to smuggle weapons to Ukraine.

Kremlin: Russia's Shoigu to sign grain deal in Turkey
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will be in Turkey on Friday to sign an UN-backed deal with Ukraine over grain exports, the Kremlin said.

In a call with reporters on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Yes, we can confirm that Defence Minister Shoigu has gone to Turkey. We can confirm that an agreement is being prepared today." The Turkish government said yesterday that Russia and Ukraine would sign a deal on grain supplies in Istanbul, with the participation of Turkish President Erdogan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

More than 20 million tonnes of grain has been trapped in southern Ukraine since Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops to the country on February 24, with a de facto blockade of the Black Sea resulting in Ukraine's exports dropping to a sixth of their prewar level. Full details of the accord were not immediately released. But Russian state news agency TASS, citing an unnamed source, reported that three Ukrainian ports including the country's biggest export hub Odesa would be reopened.

Diplomats said last week details of the plan included Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships through mined waters, with Turkey overseeing inspections of ships to allay Russian concerns that shipments might be used to smuggle weapons to Ukraine.

