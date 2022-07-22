Left Menu

Delhi Police head constable shoots self with service revolver

Deputy Commissioner of Police east Priyanka Kashyap said around 1245 pm, the city polices crime branch staff inside the Laxmi Nagar police station premises noticed that head constable Narender had shot himself in his car parked in the parking area of the Laxmi Nagar police colony.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself dead on Friday with his service revolver in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said around 12:45 pm, the city police's crime branch staff inside the Laxmi Nagar police station premises noticed that head constable Narender had shot himself in his car parked in the parking area of the Laxmi Nagar police colony. The crime team was called to the parking area, which is behind the police station, and the body of the deceased was shifted to the hospital, police said, adding that further proceedings are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

