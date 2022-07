BRIEF-EMA CHMP Recommends Use Of Spikevax- Elasomeran COVID-19 Vaccine As Booster In Adolescents From 12- 17 Years

European Medicine Agency (EMA): * EMA: CHMP RECOMMEND EXTENDING USE OF COVID-19 VACCINE SPIKEVAX (ELASOMERAN / COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE AS BOOSTER IN ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 TO 17 YEARS OF AGE

* EMA: CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVING A NEW MANUFACTURING SITE FOR FINISHED PRODUCT SPIKEVAX IN MADRID, SPAIN * EMA: CHMP ENDORSED UPDATING PRODUCT INFORMATION TO STATE THAT STABILITY HAS BEEN DEMONSTRATED FOR 12-MTH WHEN SPIKEVAX STORED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

