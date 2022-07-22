BRIEF-EMA Recommends Conditional Marketing Authorisation For Tecvayli For Multiple Myeloma Patients
European Medicines Agency:
* EMA: NEW MEDICINE FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA PATIENTS WITH LIMITED TREATMENT OPTIONS: 22/07/2022
* EMA: RECOMMENDED CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION IN EU FOR TECVAYLI FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED AND REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA Further company coverage:
