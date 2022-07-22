Four inter-state robbers among seven arrested in UP

Four inter-state robbers among seven were arrested in a police encounter near the Sarurpur canal here, a senior official said on Friday.

Five motorcycles, a two-wheeler, and two 315-bore pistols with four live and two blank cartridges were recovered from their possession, Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh The inter-state robbers, Jitendra, Kuldeep, Kapil and Shiv Singh belong to Rajasthan while Bholu, Bhola and Gopal are from Mathura, police said.

The robbers opened fire and police fired in self-defense, the SP said.

Two inter-state robbers -- Jitendra and Kuldeep -- were injured in the encounter on Thursday night and have been hospitalised.

The arrests were made in a joint operation of Special Operations Group (SOG), surveillance and Farah police, he said.

The robbers opened fire on police and police fired in self-defense, he said. ''The encounter took place when police were looking to nab the accused who had stolen a motorcycle from Sarurpur village under Farah police station area on July 20 after injuring its owner, Pramod,'' police added.

