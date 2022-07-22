Left Menu

Britain says disappointed by EU's legal action over Brexit

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2022 19:42 IST
Britain said on Friday it was disappointed that the European Commission had brought forward legal action against it over what Brussels says is a failure to fully implement the Brexit deal.

"It is disappointing that the EU has chosen to bring forward further legal action, particularly on goods leaving Northern Ireland for Great Britain which self-evidently present no risk to the EU single market," a government spokesperson said.

"A legal dispute is in nobody's interest and will not fix the problems facing the people and businesses of Northern Ireland. The EU is left no worse off as a result of the proposals we have made in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

