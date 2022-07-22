U.S. weighs jets for Ukraine but not near-term, White House says
The U.S. Department of Defense is considering whether it can send fighter jets to Ukraine in the future, a White House spokesman told reporters on Friday as the conflict with Russia enters its fifth month and fighting rages in eastern Ukraine.
While the Biden administration was making preliminary explorations into the feasibility of potentially providing the jets to Ukraine, the move is not something that would be executed in the near term, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing.
