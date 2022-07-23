Left Menu

Athletics-Bahamas' Miller-Uibo wins women's 400m World Championships gold

Updated: 23-07-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 08:00 IST
Bahamian double Olympic gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo added another jewel to her crown on Friday by winning her first 400 metres title at the World Championships.

Miller-Uibo came charging down the back straight and had the lead coming out of the final turn before slowing through the finish. Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino passed Sada Williams of Barbados to take silver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

