Athletics-Barber retains javelin title with world-leading throw

Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber retained the women's World Championships javelin title on Friday as her world-leading third-round throw of 66.91 metres gave her an emphatic victory.

American Kara Winger launched her final throw of 64.05 to take silver while Haruka Kitaguchi also pulled out a superb final throw as her 63.27 effort made her the first Japanese woman to win a javelin medal in a World Championships or Olympics.

