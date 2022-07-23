Left Menu

Athletics-Barber retains javelin title with world-leading throw

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 08:06 IST
Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber retained the women's World Championships javelin title on Friday as her world-leading third-round throw of 66.91 metres gave her an emphatic victory.

American Kara Winger launched her final throw of 64.05 to take silver while Haruka Kitaguchi also pulled out a superb final throw as her 63.27 effort made her the first Japanese woman to win a javelin medal in a World Championships or Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

