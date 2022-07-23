Left Menu

Central team to assess rain damage meets Telangana Chief secretary

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-07-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 10:59 IST
Central team to assess rain damage meets Telangana Chief secretary
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, July 23 (PTI): Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a de-briefing session with the inter-ministerial central team led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Sourav Ray, which toured flood-affected districts of the state during the last two days.

An official release issued on Saturday said the team which returned to the state capital last night was briefed by Kumar about the damage caused due to heavy rains in the state.

Senior central government officials came to Hyderabad and traveled as two teams and visited several districts on July 21 and 22, it said.

Earlier, Central teams held a meeting with secretary disaster management Rahul Bojja and reviewed the situation in the state.

One team visited Nizamabad, Nirmal and Adilabad districts while the other team visited Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts to assess the damage caused by floods.

The team visited several villages to have a firsthand information about the situation. Chief Secretary thanked the central team for visiting the state and seeing the damage caused to irrigation projects, roads and damage caused to various departments.

The central team complimented the District administration, state government, NDRF teams, Indian Air Force, Army teams for their coordinated efforts which have resulted in minimal loss of life in spite of heavy rains and floods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022