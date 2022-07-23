Left Menu

Hungary's Orban calls for new EU strategy on Ukraine war, says sanctions failed

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 23-07-2022 14:45 IST
Hungary's Orban calls for new EU strategy on Ukraine war, says sanctions failed
  • Hungary

The European Union needs a new strategy on the war in Ukraine as sanctions against Moscow have not worked, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.

The strategy should aim for peace instead of winning the war, Orban said in a speech in Romania.

