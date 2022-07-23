Hungary's Orban calls for new EU strategy on Ukraine war, says sanctions failed
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 23-07-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 14:45 IST
The European Union needs a new strategy on the war in Ukraine as sanctions against Moscow have not worked, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
The strategy should aim for peace instead of winning the war, Orban said in a speech in Romania.
