Left Menu

Raj: 2 labourers die after being buried under heap of paddy

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 23-07-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 18:46 IST
Raj: 2 labourers die after being buried under heap of paddy
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers, who were riding a tractor with a heap of paddy to be sowed, died after the vehicle overturned burying them both underneath the pile, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in a field near Phraladpura village under the Kaithun police station of Kota district on Saturday.

One another labourer with the two on the tractor also reportedly sustained a minor injury in the mishap and was discharged from the hospital after primary medical care, they said.

The two deceased labourers were identified as Pawan Kumar Yadav (22), a resident of Katihar district in Bihar, and Sonu Murmu (19) of Purnia district in Bihar.

The police lodged a case of negligent driving against the tractor driver and began an investigation into the matter, SHO at Kaithun police station Mahendra Maru said.

The two bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem later in the day on Saturday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022