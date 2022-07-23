Left Menu

One pilgrim die, other hurt after being hit by speeding car: Police

A 28-year-old pilgrim on his way to Haridwar died and one other was hurt after being hit by a speeding car, police said on Saturday.The two dak kanwars were going to fetch waters of River Ganga from Uttarakhand.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 23-07-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 19:06 IST
A 28-year-old pilgrim on his way to Haridwar died and one other was hurt after being hit by a speeding car, police said on Saturday.

The two dak kanwars were going to fetch waters of River Ganga from Uttarakhand. The incident happened near village Khera in the Farrukhnagar area when they were making arrangements to shield their vehicle from rain. The deceased was identified as Krishan Kumar, a resident of Birheda village.

''I and Krishan were at road side when a speeding car coming from Khera village side and hit us and I was fallen in a side while Krishan jumped in air and fell away. Krishan was critically injured and we rushed him to civil hospital, Gurugram where doctors declared him as brought dead,'' the injured named Lalit said in his complaint. An FIR has been registered at Farrukhanagar police station while the vehicle and driver have not been identified yet. ''We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem today. We are trying to identify the car with the help of CCTV footage of nearby area,'' said ASI Manjeet Singh, the investigating officer. PTI COR RDT RDT

