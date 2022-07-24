Left Menu

3 teenage girls in Nepal found dead hanging from a tree

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-07-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three teenage girls were found dead, hanging from the same tree in Nepal's Jhapa district on Sunday, police said.

The girls -- two aged 16 and another 17 years -- had been missing since Saturday afternoon, Deputy Superintendent of Police Basanta Pathak said.

The three used to work in Sunkoshi Tea Garden.

Their bodies were found hanging from a plum tree inside the tea garden located at Pathamari near the Nepal-India border, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide, however, a further probe is underway, they said.

