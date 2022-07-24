Arrested Bengal minister’s 'close aide' remanded to one-day ED custody

Left Menu

A city court on Sunday remanded Arpita Mukherjee, an alleged close associate of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, to one-day Enforcement Directorate ED custody.Mukherjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday after grilling her for several hours at her residence in a posh apartment block in south Kolkata, where crores of rupees in cash and other valuables were allegedly recovered by sleuths of the central agency.Metropolitan Magistrate Namrata Singh, in charge of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, directed that Mukherjee be produced before the designated ED court on Monday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 18:46 IST
