Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik calls on President-elect Droupadi Murmu

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called on President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 20:24 IST
President-elect Droupadi Murmu with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called on President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi on Sunday. "I came to greet President-elect Droupadui Murmu and wish her all the best. I am so pleased and honoured that a daughter of Odisha has been chosen as the President of India. I will be there for her oath-taking ceremony tomorrow," Patnaik told mediapersons.

The ceremony of assumption of office by President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be held on Monday in the Central Hall of Parliament. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and members of the Council of Ministers, state Governors, Chief Ministers, Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military Officers of the government of India will assemble in the Central Hall for the ceremony on July 25.

President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Droupadi Murmu will arrive in the Central Hall in a ceremonial procession. The President-elect will take the Oath of Office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, followed by a 21-gun salute. The President will then deliver an address. On the conclusion of the ceremony, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an Inter-Services Guard of Honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.

The National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu was officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind comes to an end on Sunday.

Murmu will be the first member of the tribal community and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post in the country. Murmu was the first woman governor of Jharkhand and served in the post from 2015 to 2021. Born in a poor tribal family in a village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances. She taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur.

She has also served as a minister in Odisha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

