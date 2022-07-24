Man arrested for sodomising 10-year-old boy
24-07-2022
A man was arrested for allegedly indulging in unnatural sex with a 10-year-old boy in New Kamptee area of Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the victim was alone at home, he said.
The man has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions for unnatural offences, the New Kamptee police station official said.
