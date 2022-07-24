Left Menu

Dehradun District Magistrate suspends four employees for illegal plotting of land

Dehradun District Magistrate suspends four employees for illegal plotting of land
Taking cognizance of the complaint of illegal plotting of land at Rajpur Road, Dehradun, District Magistrate Sonika went to the spot, inspected the site, took immediate action and suspended four officers/ employees. Taking the matter seriously, District Magistrate Dehradun Sonika, while inspecting the concerned site, summoned the concerned officers on the spot. She immediately ordered the suspension of the negligent officials, prima facie, while demolishing the construction works in which District Mining Officer Virendra Singh, Geologist Anil Kumar and two supervisors of the Authority Pyare Lal and Mahavir Singh were suspended.

An FIR has been registered against the license holder by the Mineral Mohirer Geology and Mining Unit, Kundan Salal at the police station Dalanwala. On May 30, 2022, the then District Magistrate Dr R. Rajesh Kumar had imposed a fine of Rs 63,10,524 on the builders in the case of illegal mining on the same land. (ANI)

