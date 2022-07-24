Medical student drowns in TN

A student of the state-run medical college here, drowned in a river on Sunday, police said.

The young man, who visited nearby Thirukurungudi along with his classmates, drowned in Nambiyaru river while bathing, they said. The deceased student was identified as Joel, son of a police deputy superintendent in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Police have registered a case and a probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)