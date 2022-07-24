Kanwariyas showered with flower petals in UP’s Meerut

Senior officials on Sunday showered flower petals on kanwariyas in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) collect water from Ganga river at Haridwar, Uttarakhand to offer at Shiva temples in their areas as part of the Kanwar Yatra.

District Information Officer Sumit Yadav said the administration had planned to use a helicopter, however, the idea had to be dropped due to bad weather.

The officials who showered flower petals on the kanwariyas included Divisional Commissioner of Meerut division Surendra Singh, ADG Meerut zone Rajiv Sabharwal, IG Praveen Kumar, District Magistrate Deepak Meena, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan and others.

On Saturday, the scheduled programme to shower flower petals on kanwariyas from a helicopter in Saharanpur too was cancelled owing to bad weather, a district administration official had said.

