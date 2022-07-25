Left Menu

Myanmar junta execute four democracy activists - state media

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 06:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 06:40 IST
Myanmar's military authorities have executed four democracy activists accused of helping carry out "terror acts", state media reported on Monday, marking the first executions conducted in decades in the Southeast Asian country. The executed men included democracy-figure Kyaw Min Yu and former lawmaker and hip-hop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw, the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.

The newspaper said the four had been charged under the counter-terrorism law and the penal code and the punishment has been conducted under the prison's procedures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

