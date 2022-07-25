Left Menu

Authorities: 7 hurt in shooting at Los Angeles park

At least seven people have been injured after gunfire erupted Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held. The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 350 pm at Peck Park in LAs San Pedro neighbourhood. Peck Park is about 20 miles 32.19 kilometers south of downtown Los Angeles.

PTI | Sanpedro | Updated: 25-07-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 09:13 IST
Authorities: 7 hurt in shooting at Los Angeles park

At least seven people have been injured after gunfire erupted Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held. The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 pm at Peck Park in LA's San Pedro neighbourhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn't an active shooter situation but provided no more information. The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two of them were in critical condition. Seven people overall were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the fire department. Peck Park is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

