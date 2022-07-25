"This is achievement of every poor in India": Draupadi Murmu becomes India's 15th President, first tribal leader to hold office

President Droupadi Murmu addressing the nation after being sworn in as the 15 th President of India stated that she was the first President to be born in independant India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years if Independence. In her first address to the country as President, Murmu, the first tribal and second woman to hold the country's highest constitutional office said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.

"Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all my fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities," she said. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the MPs and all the members of the Legislative Assembly for being elected to the highest constitutional post of India. Your vote is an expression of the faith of crores of citizens of the country," Murmu said.

The 64-year-old former Jharkhand Governor was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna in the Central Hall of Parliament today. She succeeds Ram Nath Kovind, whose five-year-term ended on July 24. "Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India," Murmu stated in her address.

"It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India," she added. She also said that the country needs to speed up the efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India.

Murmu said that the country has elected her as the President at a crucial time when India is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. "A few days from today, the country will complete 75 years of its independence. It is also a coincidence that my political career started when the country was celebrating its 50th year of independence and today in the 75th year of independence, I have got this new responsibility. It is my great privilege to be given this responsibility at a historic time when India is gearing up to achieve the vision of the next 25 years," said the President.

She further said, "I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We have to work at a fast pace in this Amritkal to fulfil the expectations that our freedom fighters had made from us citizens of independent India. In these 25 years, the path to the accomplishment of Amritkal will proceed on two tracks - everyone's effort and everyone's duty." The president further extended wishes to the Indian Army of the country to all the citizens of the country on Kargil Vijay Diwas in advance.

"Tomorrow i.e. 26th July is also Kargil Vijay Diwas. This day is a symbol of both the bravery and restraint of the Indian armies. Today, I extend my best wishes to the Army of the country and to all the citizens of the country on Kargil Vijay Diwas in advance," she said. Emphasizing on her journey from a small village to the top position in the country, she said, "I started my life journey from a small tribal village in Odisha. From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to get elementary education. But despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter of my village to go to college. I belong to the tribal society, and I have got the opportunity to become the President of India from the Ward Councilor. This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy."

She further said that is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India. "Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My election is proof that the poor in India can dream and make them come true. It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that those who have been deprived for centuries, who have been away from the benefits of development, those poor, downtrodden, backward and tribals are seeing their reflection in me," she said.

Murmu assured all the countrymen, especially the youth of India and the women of India, that while working in this position, their interests will be paramount to her. "From the first President of the country Dr Rajendra Prasad to Ram Nath Kovind ji, many personalities have adorned this post. Along with this post, the country has also entrusted me with the responsibility of representing this great tradition. In the light of the Constitution, I will discharge my duties with utmost sincerity. For me the democratic-cultural ideals of India and all the countrymen will always be my source of energy," she added.

Earlier Murmu was greeted with thunderous applause as she arrived at the Central Hall of the Parliament accompanied by outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind. She was welcomed by Vice President Venakaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and CJI NV Ramana. (ANI)

