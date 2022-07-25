Left Menu

'Extremely radicalised' youth from Assam arrested in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-07-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 15:19 IST
'Extremely radicalised' youth from Assam arrested in Bengaluru
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An ''extremely radicalized'' youth from Assam has been arrested here by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru and police say an investigation was on to find out if he has links with any terrorist outfit.

Akhtar Hussain Lashkar, who was working as a food delivery executive, was picked up on Sunday night from a rented flat on the third floor of an apartment in Tilaknagar where he was living with some other people belonging to the same profession.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday the police have also detained his ''accomplices'' for questioning.

Police sources said Lashkar has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including one for waging a war against the Government of India.

''He's an extremely radicalized youth. We worked out together with various agencies. He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. The investigation and interrogation is on to unearth whether (he had links) with any of the organizations,'' Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy told reporters.

''He was working as a delivery boy. Other details will come out after the investigation,'' he said, adding, police were working with various agencies and got inputs about his activities.

''Details cannot be shared but the fact (is) that an FIR has been registered and the person has been arrested. There is enough evidence collected regarding the radicalized youth in Bengaluru," he added.

CCB sources further said Lashkar had fled north India and was holed up in the city.

Jnanendra lauded the police for their action. The minister recalled that the Bengaluru police had recently arrested a terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir at Okalipuram in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022