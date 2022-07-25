Left Menu

Man caught on tape offering namaz at shopping complex, Meerut police launches probe

The Meerut police in a tweet said the Nauchandi police station incharge has been asked to investigate the matter.Nauchandi police station incharge Jitendra Kumar Singh said according to information received so far, some work was being carried out at a shop in the complex and the man might have offered prayers then.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 16:49 IST
Man caught on tape offering namaz at shopping complex, Meerut police launches probe
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A video showing a man offering namaz allegedly at a shopping complex here surfaced on social media, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Earlier, a similar incident at recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow had sparked a major controversy, forcing police to make arrests for offering prayers in an ''unauthorized manner''.

Meerut Circle Officer (CO) Devesh Singh told PTI that the veracity of the video is being ascertained. District convener of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell, Digvijay Singh, had tweeted the purported video, claiming namaz was offered at S2S Square Complex located on Garh Road. The Meerut police in a tweet said the Nauchandi police station incharge has been asked to investigate the matter.

Nauchandi police station incharge Jitendra Kumar Singh said according to information received so far, some work was being carried out at a shop in the complex and the man might have offered prayers then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022