Man kills stepfather

A man allegedly killed his stepfather in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred under the Sundargarh town police station area on Sunday night.

Patik Saliv Bara, who is in his mid-twenties, assaulted Naseem Khan with a knife several times. Khan succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, an officer said.

Bara has been arrested and an investigation is on to ascertain the motive, the officer added.

