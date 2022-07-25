Left Menu

Man kills stepfather

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:17 IST
Man kills stepfather
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his stepfather in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred under the Sundargarh town police station area on Sunday night.

Patik Saliv Bara, who is in his mid-twenties, assaulted Naseem Khan with a knife several times. Khan succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, an officer said.

Bara has been arrested and an investigation is on to ascertain the motive, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022