Bengal minister does not require immediate hospitalization: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar official

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with a school job scam, was on Monday flown to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where doctors said that he suffers from chronic diseases but does not need immediate hospitalization.

The Calcutta High Court had on July 24 directed the ED, which held the 69-year-old TMC leader last week, to take him to the health facility in the neighboring state by an air ambulance as he complained of health issues. "We have conducted a thorough screening (of Chatterjee). He has some chronic diseases, but does not need immediate hospitalization," AIIMS executive director Ashutosh Biswas told reporters.

The court has been informed about Chatterjee's health status, Biswas said.

"The next course of action will be taken as per the court directives," he added.

An ED official said two counsels representing Chatterjee have gone to the Odisha capital with him. Earlier in the day, the industries and parliamentary affairs minister was taken to Kolkata airport from SSKM hospital in the city via a green corridor. After landing in Bhubaneswar, Chatterjee was moved to AIIMS, where a thorough health check-up was carried out, following which he was shifted to a special cabin.

A section of people, mostly from Bengal, was heard shouting "chor, chor (thief, thief)" as he was wheeled into the facility.

The TMC held the education portfolio when the recruitment scam in state-sponsored and-aided schools was allegedly pulled off.

