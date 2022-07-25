SC refuses to interfere with HC order forming committee to monitor the welfare of Ashram inmates

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI)The Supreme Court Monday refused to interfere with an order of the Delhi High Court which had formed a committee to monitor the welfare and protection of rights of women living in an 'ashram' here.

''The matter is before the high court. You argue there. We will not interfere,'' a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna told the counsel appearing for the petitioners.

The 'ashram' is founded by self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit.

In its April 26 order, the high court had constituted a committee and said the Principal District and Sessions Judge, North-West Delhi, or his/her nominee holding the court of the Additional Sessions Judge/Additional District Judge shall be the chairperson of the panel.

The high court had said that the functioning of the committee shall be supervised by retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi, a former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

The high court had passed the order while hearing pleas concerning the state of affairs at the 'Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidhyalya' in Rohini here.

It had said the institution will be free to pursue its religious and spiritual practices, and the committee will ensure no woman inmate or child, if any, in the ashram is subjected to treatment that is in breach of their fundamental or legal rights.

''At the same time, we make it clear that the institution shall be free to pursue its religious and spiritual activities, provided none of them infringe any fundamental or other rights of any inmate or any other person,'' the high court had said.

The high court had earlier expressed shock over the management of the 'ashram' which was housing several women who were alleged to be living in ''animal-like condition''. PTI ABA ABA RKS RKS

