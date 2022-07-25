Fire breaks out at godown in outer Delhi's Ranhola; no casualty
A fire broke out at a godown housing decorative items and colour spray cans in outer Delhis Ranhola area Monday afternoon, officials said.
A fire broke out at a godown housing decorative items and colour spray cans in outer Delhi's Ranhola area Monday afternoon, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident, they said. Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a call about the fire was received at 3:55 pm, and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire was at a godown measuring 300 square yards and housing decorative items and colour spray cans, he said.
The fire was extinguished by 5:30 pm, Garg said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said after receiving a PCR call regarding the incident, police staff reached the spot and it was found that decoration items used in marriage functions were kept in the godown. The godown owner, Pratik Khurana, told police that the fire broke out following a short circuit in an electric scooter charger. PTI AMP SRY
