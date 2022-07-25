Left Menu

Canada police report multiple shootings; suspect in custody

PTI | Britishcolumbia | Updated: 25-07-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 20:28 IST
Canada police report multiple shootings; suspect in custody

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Monday reported reported multiple shootings in the Metro Vancouver city of Langley and said one suspect is in custody.

Police say most of the shootings were in the downtown core of Langley and there is one report of a shooting in the neighbouring Langley Township.

Mounties issued a cellphone alert to area residents at about 6.30 am on Monday, telling them to avoid the area.

Police closed off a large section of 200th Street, a main route through the centre of the city.

Police later issued a cellphone alert saying a suspect was in custody. However, the alert said police were still trying to confirm if the man is the only suspect involved.

