Direct selling biz in Rajasthan crosses Rs 700 crore in FY21 amid Covid: Report

The industry also contributed roughly Rs 110 crore to the exchequer through taxes, the report said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 20:56 IST
Direct selling business in Rajasthan crossed Rs 700 crore in the financial year 2021-21 despite adverse impact of Covid pandemic, a report said on Monday.

According to an annual survey report released by Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA), the state maintained 4th position in the northern region with a total business of over Rs 713 crore.

The survey, carried out by the IPSOS Strategy3, said that direct selling industry in the state managed to sustain the turnover which was nearly 4 per cent of the national direct selling figure of over Rs 18,067 crore.

The state ranked 4th in the northern region, while the first three positions were retained by Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, respectively, IDSA chairman Rajat Banerji said.

''Rajasthan is one of the priority markets for us in the northern states. Ranking at 4th in the northern region shows that there is a huge potential for the expansion of direct selling business here,'' he said.

There are over 3.4 lakh direct sellers in the state. The industry also contributed roughly Rs 110 crore to the exchequer through taxes, the report said.

