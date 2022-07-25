Bail plea of ADGP Amrit Paul rejected

The highest ranking officer accused in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, ADGP Amrit Paul (IPS) has been denied bail by the I Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. Magistrate Anand T Chauhan rejected the bail plea as the investigation is still being conducted in a scam, where grave allegations have been made. Paul was ADGP (Recruitment) and is the 35th accused in the case. Special public prosecutor in the case, advocate P Prasanna Kumar had argued that the IPS officer has committed a serious crime and releasing the senior officer on bail would send out a wrong signal. Allegations of bribe and tampering of answer sheets in the recruitment of 542 PSIs has led to the cancellation of the exams. Several candidates and police officers are arrested in the case.

