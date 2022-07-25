Left Menu

Bail plea of ADGP Amrit Paul rejected

The highest ranking officer accused in the police sub-inspector PSI recruitment scam, ADGP Amrit Paul IPS has been denied bail by the I Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. Paul was ADGP Recruitment and is the 35th accused in the case.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:26 IST
Bail plea of ADGP Amrit Paul rejected
  • Country:
  • India

The highest ranking officer accused in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, ADGP Amrit Paul (IPS) has been denied bail by the I Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. Magistrate Anand T Chauhan rejected the bail plea as the investigation is still being conducted in a scam, where grave allegations have been made. Paul was ADGP (Recruitment) and is the 35th accused in the case. Special public prosecutor in the case, advocate P Prasanna Kumar had argued that the IPS officer has committed a serious crime and releasing the senior officer on bail would send out a wrong signal. Allegations of bribe and tampering of answer sheets in the recruitment of 542 PSIs has led to the cancellation of the exams. Several candidates and police officers are arrested in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022