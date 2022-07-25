Marathoner Sufiya Sufi pays tribute to Kargil War heroes

Ultra-distance runner Sufiya Sufi paid homage to the Kargil War brave hearts by completing an expedition from Siachen base camp to Kargil War Memorial. The Guinness World Record holder completed the 470 km distance in six days and eight hours, showing patriotism towards the country during the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Sufiya shared her experience on social media and said, "The journey concluded with a standing ovation at the Kargil War Memorial, with the starting point being the Siachen base camp. This 6-day, 8-hour expedition was packed with adventure and learning opportunities." "The members of the crew made every effort possible. Overall, everything turned out beautifully. Thank you so much to everyone for being a part of this Tribute Run. Our Gratitude to Indian Army Kargil Vijay Run," she added.

Hailing from Rajasthan's Ajmer district, Sufiya took up running in 2018 to break away from her aviation job. Since then, she has entered the Guinness Book of Records thrice and has set several benchmarks for ultra-running in the country. She holds the records for covering the Manali-Leh stretch on foot in the year 2022, the fastest time by a female to complete the Golden Quadrilateral in 2021, and the fastest woman to traverse from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 2019.

Sufiya has been an Under Armour Athlete since her first big achievement in 2020. Each year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26. The preparations are underway at Drass and Kargil. Vijay Diwas will be held from July 24 to 26 at the Kargil War Memorial.

The Kargil War was fought between May 8, 1999 and July 26, 1999, against Pakistan intruders, who in the winters of 1998 transgressed into the Indian territory across the Line of Control and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil's Drass and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movement on the highway. Braving unprecedented hardships, overcoming the hazards of near impossible terrain and severe climatic conditions, brave gallant soldiers launched valiant attacks on well-fortified defended localities with relentless valour and enthusiasm, thus attaining an astounding victory.

Earlier on Sunday, several bands performed at a musical show titled "Ek Sham Shahidon ke Naam" in Drass town to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes. Locals and Indian army personnel took part in the music event. (ANI)

