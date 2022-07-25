Man arrested for stabbing wife's uncle in Delhi's Sultanpuri

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and injuring his wife's uncle in Delhi's Sultanpuri when her family refused to send her along with him, police said on Monday.

Deepanshu, a labourer and a resident of Sultanpuri, was arrested Thursday and a button-knife used in the crime was recovered, they said.

The incident took place in July 21 night, they said, adding a PCR call was received at the Sultanpuri police station. Upon reaching the spot, police found that Kishan (45) was stabbed in his hand.

The injured was hospitalised and treated, police said, adding he has been discharged from the hospital now.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, ''Deepanshu had come to victim’s house in drunken condition and wanted to take his wife along with him. But as he was drunk, they refused to send her with him.'' ''The injured was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, wherein the doctor opined the nature of injury as 'sharp simple injury','' the DCP said.

A case was registered on Friday under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms act at Sultanpuri police station and investigation was taken, he said.

The accused was nabbed the same day when he returned to the victim's house after an hour, he added.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he used to fight with his wife so his wife and she left him and started living at her parental house.

On the day of incident, in an inebriated state, he went there to take his wife but her family members refused to send her, so he stabbed her uncle with a knife which he had brought from Haridwar three years back, the DCP said.

