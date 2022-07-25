Left Menu

Man charred to death after car catches fire in Haryana

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 25-07-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 23:21 IST
A middle-aged man was charred to death after his car caught fire on the Saha–Panchkula road near Dinarpur village, around 15 km from Haryana's Ambala Cantt on Monday evening, police said.

The man, identified as Amardeep, was returning to Panchkula from Delhi when the incident occurred.

The police said is probing how the car caught fire, officials said. It appears that the man lost control of the car following which the vehicle rammed into the gate of a factory and caught fire, police said.

He could not come out from the burning car and was charred to death, police said.

A dhaba owner named Rakesh Kumar, who was present there, told the police that when the accident occurred, Amardeep got trapped inside the burning car.

Rakesh informed the fire department but before they could arrive, the man was charred to death, he told the police.

The body of the deceased, a Panchkula-resident, was taken to civil hospital and his relatives where also informed, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

